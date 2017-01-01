Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, dunks the ball during the first half of a game in Memphis, Tenn in Nov. 2012. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Alonzo Gee (33) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers' J.J. Hickson (21) in overtime in a game Saturday in Cleveland. Gee scored a team-high 22 points. The Trail Blazers won in two overtimes, 118-117. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard (0) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Anderson Varejao (17) in the third quarter in a game Saturday in Cleveland. Lillard scored a team-high 24 points in the Trail Blazers' 118-117 win. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Omri Casspi (36) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard (11) and Luke Babbitt (8) in the second quarter of game Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Portland Trail Blazers' Nolan Smith (4) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Daniel Gibson (1) in the first quarter of a game Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Portland Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard (11) and Cleveland Cavaliers' Dion Waiters (3) keep a close watch on a loose ball in the first quarter of a game Saturday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)