Cleveland Cavaliers center Tyler Zeller (left) and Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade battle for a loose ball during the first half of a game, Sunday in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson, right, looks for an opening past Miami Heat center Chris Bosh (left) and forward Udonis Haslem (40) during the first half of a game, Sunday in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) during the first half of a game, Sunday in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) looks for an opening past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Alonzo Gee (center rear0 and center Tyler Zeller (right) during the first half of a game, Sunday in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Luke Walton (4) during the first half of a Sunday in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)