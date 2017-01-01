Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Metal tracks begin replacing the former Mean Streak wood on Tuesday at Cedar Point in Sandusky. The Mean Streak, a wooden classic at Cedar Point, is being rebuilt into a steel coaster set to open in 2018. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Workers climb through the thick of the former Mean Streak coaster on Tuesday at Cedar Point in Sandusky. The Mean Streak, a wooden classic at Cedar Point, is being rebuilt into a steel coaster set to open in 2018. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A construction worker makes his way to the top of the former Mean Streak coaster on Tuesday at Cedar Point in Sandusky. The Mean Streak, a wooden classic at Cedar Point, is being rebuilt into a steel coaster set to open in 2018. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cedar Point Vice President Jason McClure poses for a portrait near the former Mean Streak coaster on Tuesday at Cedar Point in Sandusky. The Mean Streak, a wooden classic at Cedar Point, is being rebuilt into a steel coaster set to open in 2018. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Old hardware from the former Mean Streak coaster is abandoned in a scrap box on Tuesday at Cedar Point in Sandusky. The Mean Streak, a wooden classic at Cedar Point, is being rebuilt into a steel coaster set to open in 2018. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Metal tracks begin replacing the former Mean Streak wood coaster on Tuesday at Cedar Point in Sandusky. The Mean Streak, a wooden classic at Cedar Point, is being rebuilt into a steel coaster set to open in 2018. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Construction crews work on the former Mean Streak coaster on Tuesday at Cedar Point in Sandusky. The Mean Streak, a wooden classic at Cedar Point, is being rebuilt into a steel coaster set to open in 2018. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)