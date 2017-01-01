Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (right) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) collide while battling for the ball during the first quarter Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (left) is fouled by Boston Celtics forward Amir Johnson (90) on a drive to the basket during the first quarter Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (right) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) battle for the ball during the first quarter Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James grimaces as he puts rosin on his hands before a game against the Boston Celtics Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles over the Boston Celtics logo while bringing the ball up court during the first quarter Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drives to the basket during the first quarter Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics center Tyler Zeller (44) reacts as he collides with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson (24) while battling for a rebound during the first quarter Wednesday in Boston. At right is Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) shoots over Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and forward Jae Crowder (left) during the first quarter Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket past Boston Celtics forward Amir Johnson (90) during the third quarter Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates after his dunk against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) lines up a dunk against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the third quarter Wednesday in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)