Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving drives the ball low against Boston Celtics center Al Horford during the first quarter in game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love puts up an open three against Boston Celtics center Al Horford during the first quarter in game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James drives the ball against Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder during the first quarter in game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is stepped over by Boston Celtics forward Amir Johnson after being fouled during the second quarter in game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving works around Boston Celtics guard Demetrius Jackson during the second quarter in game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love shoots a three over Boston Celtics center Al Horford during the first quarter in game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving dives for a lose ball over Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley during the first quarter in game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving high-fives sideline fans during the first quarter in game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on Sunday in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James dunks the ball against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter in game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Browns draft pick Jabrill Peppers dances before game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics on Sunday in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert cheers after putting up a shot on the Boston Celtics during the second quarter in game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson dunks the ball over Boston Celtics forward Amir Johnson during the first quarter in game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Browns No. 1 draft pick Myles Garrett watches the Cleveland Cavaliers warm-up before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on Sunday in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder celebrates a game-winning three-pointer by Avery Bradley during the fourth quarter in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday in Cleveland. The Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving gets in an argument with Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder and Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley during the third quarter in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday in Cleveland. The Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James blocks Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk during the third quarter in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday in Cleveland. The Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley puts up a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving during the third quarter in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday in Cleveland. The Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love taps Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith after Smith made a three-pointer that tied the game during the fourth quarter in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday in Cleveland. The Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson goes up for a block attempt on Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier during the fourth quarter in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday in Cleveland. The Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James grabs a rebound over Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk during the fourth quarter in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday in Cleveland. The Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart puts the ball up over Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the third quarter in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday in Cleveland. The Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart makes a swift pass against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving during the third quarter in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday in Cleveland. The Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver and Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith celebrate after Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson throws down on the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday in Cleveland. The Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)