Boston Celtics' Jeff Green (8) shoots the game-winning basket around Cleveland Cavaliers' Shaun Livingston (14) and Wayne Ellington (21) during the fourth quarter Wednesday, in Cleveland. Boston won 93-92. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Shaun Livingston (14) passes the ball away from Boston Celtics' Brandon Bass (30) and Avery Bradley (0) during the first quarter Wednesday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Boston Celtics' Jeff Green (8) passes past Cleveland Cavaliers' Shaun Livingston (14) during the second quarter Wednesday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Boston Celtics' Shavlik Randolph, left, knocks the ball loose from Cleveland Cavalier's Marreese Speights during the second quarter of Wednesday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Boston Celtics' Brandon Bass (30) and Cleveland Cavaliers' Luke Walton (4) race for a loose ball during the third quarter Wednesday, in Cleveland. Boston won 93-92. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Boston Celtics' Paul Pierce (right) puts pressure on Cleveland Cavaliers' C.J. Miles during the second quarter Wednesday, in Cleveland. Boston won 93-92. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Boston Celtics' Brandon Bass (30) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Tyler Zeller (40) during the first quarter Wednesday, in Cleveland. Boston won 93-92. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)