Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron waves supporters after casting his vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in le Touquet, northern France, Sunday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Supporters of French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron react at his election day headquarters as the first partial official results and polling agencies projections are announced in Paris , Sunday. Pollsters projected that pro-Europe centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen both advanced Sunday from the first round of voting in France's presidential election. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Far-right leader and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, Marine Le Pen, blows a kiss on stage after exit poll results of the first round of the presidential election were announced at her election day headquarters in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, Sunday. Polling agency projections show far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron leading in the first-round French presidential election. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Hard left French presidential election candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon leaves after addressing his supporters as the announcement of the first partial official results and polling agencies projections are announced in Paris, France, Sunday. Polling agency projections put French independent centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen ahead in first-round French presidential vote. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)