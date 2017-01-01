Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Former and current Connecticut basketball players gather for a team photograph at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. UConn won their 100th straight game. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Connecticut's Gabby Williams shoots as South Carolina's Alaina Coates, right, defends, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley calls out to her team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Minnesota Lynx and former Connecticut player Maya Moore waves to the crowd as Connecticut Sun and former UConn player Morgan Tuck, right, looks on, prior to an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and South Carolina, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson reacts after a UConn basket as she runs up court with South Carolina's A'ja Wilson, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma takes a moment with player Gabby Williams at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. Williams had 26 points in UConn's 100th win, beating South Carolina, 66-55. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Connecticut's Gabby Williams, left, and South Carolina's Allisha Gray, right, go for a rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
South Carolina's Alaina Coates, center, pulls down a rebound between Connecticut's Napheesa Collier and Connecticut's Gabby Williams, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
UConn students cheer as the team is introduced before an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Connecticut's Napheesa Collier, center, reacts with teammates Connecticut's Crystal Dangerfield, left, Saniya Chong, and Gabby Williams, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. UConn won, 66-55. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, right, reacts as Connecticut's Gabby Williams (15) is congratulated by associated head coach Chris Dailey and embraced by assistant coach Marisa Moseley at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. UConn won their 100th straight game, 66-55. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)