Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2014, file photo, Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge is interviewed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Rutledge was one of the highest paid CEOs in 2016, according to a study carried out by executive compensation data firm Equilar and The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
This photo provided by Activision Blizzard, Inc. shows Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, Inc. Kotick was one of the highest paid CEOs in 2016, according to a study carried out by executive compensation data firm Equilar and The Associated Press. (Activision Blizzard, Inc. via AP)