Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws against Ohio State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. For the second straight season, the Clemson and Alabama will meet for the College Football Playoff championship. While it's safe to assume quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Jalen Hurts will play pivotal roles in the game Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, you never know who will emerge as a star on the big stage, especially with the most talented rosters in college football facing off.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs in for a touchdown as Ohio State safety Damon Webb (7) watches during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams (7) pulls in a catch as Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward (12) defends during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. Two of Clemson's most critical pieces last year were not on the field when the Tigers faced Alabama. This time, Mike Williams is back from injury and Deon Cain has kept himself straight after getting sent home during last year's postseason. Both are ready to make an impact against the Crimson Tide on Monday night. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)