Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
1-800-GOT-JUNK? business owner James Williams sits behind the wheel of one of his trucks at his business, in Burbank, Calif. Removing the contents of a store is just one part of the job, says Williams. His company also donates usable equipment like vacuum cleaners to charities and takes furniture and fixtures to businesses that will recycle everything that's usable. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
1-800-GOT-JUNK? business owner James Williams loads store mannequins into a truck at his business, in Burbank, Calif. Removing the contents of a store is just one part of the job, says Williams. His company also donates usable equipment like vacuum cleaners to charities and takes furniture and fixtures to businesses that will recycle everything that's usable. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
1-800-GOT-JUNK? business owner James Williams gets ready to load a store mannequin into a truck at the business, in Burbank, Calif. Removing the contents of a store is just one part of the job, says Williams. His company also donates usable equipment like vacuum cleaners to charities and takes furniture and fixtures to businesses that will recycle everything that's usable. Williams estimates that he's handled about two store closings a year during the nearly 12 years he's owned the franchise. But there's also a downside for his business when a store closes...he's just lost a customer. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)