Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Miriam Trice (left) and Patricia Roberts of HomeMade Delites of Akron, set up their stand of bakery items and candied apples at the Holiday Market at Lock 3 Friday. They are best known for their delicious oatmeal raisin cookies. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bob Williams of the Pushing Tin Studio of Akron sets up a display of pewter ornaments at his stand at the Holiday Market at Lock 3 Friday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lauren Straubhaar of the Highland Bakery Company of Ravenna arranges a shortbread display at their stand at the Holiday Market at Lock 3. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
These handmade wooden Christmas ornaments are on sale at one of the stands of German craftsman Mario Hausdorfer at the Holiday Market at Lock 3. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tina Smetts of Randolph shops for unique ornaments at the stand of German craftsman Mario Hausdorfer at the Holiday Market at Lock 3 . (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
These stoneware owl ornaments by local artist Kim Eggleston-Kraus are for sale at her stand Tindercraft Ceramics at the Holiday Market at Lock 3. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Uniquely flavored honeys are for sale at the stand of former Chriskindl vendor, Sabine Korger at the Holiday Market at Lock 3. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
J.M. Tkalec (cq) sets up his large assortment of candles from his LitWick Candle Co & Gallery at his stand at the Holiday Market at Lock 3. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dawn Mihailovich (cq) of kre8ivLizard of Akron sets up her stand at the Holiday Market at Lock 3 Friday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)