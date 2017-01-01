Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Face masks depicting former Soviet dictator Josef Stalin and Donald Trump hang on sale hours before Donald Trump is to be sworn in as president of the United States, at a souvenir street shop in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Visitors arrive for a party at a nightclub in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Twenty-four hours before Donald Trump is to be sworn in as president of the United States, people gathered at a Moscow nightclub to celebrate his inauguration.(AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)
People watch the presidential inauguration ceremony for Donald Trump in a network and party location in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. A hundred Trump sympathizers, nationalist activists and spin doctors gathered at a hipster party location several hundred meters away from the Kremlin to celebrate. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)
Entertainer Willi Tokarev, center, an 82-year-old Russian emigre to the U.S. appears during a nightclub party entitled "Trumplissimo America!" in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Twenty-four hours before Donald Trump is to be sworn in as president of the United States, people gathered at a Moscow nightclub to celebrate his inauguration. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)
A visitor arrives for a party to mark the upcoming inauguration of Trump at a nightclub in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Twenty-four hours before Donald Trump is to be sworn in as president of the United States, people gathered at a Moscow nightclub to celebrate his inauguration. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)
The U.S. Embassy building is reflected in a window of a Russian military outerwear shop "Armia Rossii" (Russian Army) displaying a poster of Donald Trump, in downtown Moscow, Russia, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, hours ahead of Donald Trump being sworn in as president of the United States, The poster reads: "10 percent discount to the embassy employees and US citizens on the Inauguration Day". (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
People walk by graffiti depicting the Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and US President-elect Donald Trump, vandalized with paint, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday. The Cyrillic letters on graffiti read "Kosovo is Serbia", as Serbia doesn't recognise Kosovo's independence. Trump, the real estate mogul and reality television star who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, will be sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
People watch the presidential inauguration ceremony for Donald Trump in a network and party location in Moscow, Russia, Friday. A hundred Trump sympathizers, nationalist activists and spin doctors gathered at a hipster party location several hundred meters away from the Kremlin to celebrate. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)