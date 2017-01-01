Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (center) celebrates with teammates after Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, June 19, 2016. The Cavaliers won 93-89. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots a 3-point basket over Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the second half of Game 7 of the NBA Finals in Oakland. The Cavaliers won 93-89. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue gestures during the fourth quarter of a game against the Boston Celtics, April 5 in Boston. Lue would prefer less attention, but it comes with the territory as coach of the defending NBA champions. Lue is back in the NBA Finals, and the Cavaliers acknowledge they probably wouldn't be in position to win another title if not for Lue's calming influence. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
The Cleveland Cavaliers pose with their trophy after winning Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics 135-102, on May 25, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and other tokens of affection mark the spot along South Main Street in Coventry Township where three middle school students were struck by a vehicle late Sunday afternoon, with two girls dying of their injuries.