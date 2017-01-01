Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Chardon High School students and faculty leave a memorial service on the town square for three students killed a year ago at the high school Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2013, in Chardon, Ohio. Students walked from the school to the town square for a memorial commemoration. The march ended at the courthouse where 18-year-old shooter T.J. Lane pleaded guilty to all charges Tuesday. He could face life in prison at his sentencing March 19.(AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Chardon High School students walk under a large American flag on the town square in Chardon, Ohio Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2013 during a memorial march for 3 students killed in a shooting at the school last year. Students walked from the school to the town square for a memorial commemoration. The march ended at the courthouse where 18-year-old shooter T.J. Lane pleaded guilty to all charges Tuesday. He could face life in prison at his sentencing March 19.(AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
A Chardon, Ohio police officer holds a candle during a memorial for three students killed at the high school one year ago, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2013. Students walked arm-in-arm Wednesday afternoon from the school to the Chardon town square for a memorial commemoration. The march ended at the courthouse where 18-year-old shooter T.J. Lane pleaded guilty to all charges Tuesday. He could face life in prison at his sentencing March 19.(AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Chardon High School students and faculty leave a memorial service for three students killed a year ago at the high school Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2013, in Chardon, Ohio. Students walked arm-in-arm Wednesday afternoon from the school to the town square for a memorial commemoration. The march ended at the courthouse where 18-year-old shooter T.J. Lane pleaded guilty to all charges Tuesday. He could face life in prison at his sentencing March 19.(AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Residents sign guest books for the families of students killed in a school shooting, at e memorial on the one-year anniversary of the shootings, in Chardon, Ohio Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2013. Students at Chardon High School walked arm-in-arm in the damp cold Wednesday afternoon from the school to the town square for a memorial commemoration. The march ended at the courthouse where 18-year-old shooter T.J. Lane pleaded guilty to all charges Tuesday. He could face life in prison at his sentencing March 19. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Students attempt to light candles during a memorial service on the one-year anniversary of a school shooting in Chardon, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2013. The march ended at the courthouse in Chardon, where 18-year-old shooter T.J. Lane pleaded guilty to all charges Tuesday. He could face life in prison at his sentencing March 19. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Two students hug at a memorial service in Chardon, Ohio Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2013 during a march to a memorial ceremony for three classmates who died in a school shooting rampage one year ago, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2013. The march ended at the courthouse where 18-year-old shooter T.J. Lane pleaded guilty to all charges Tuesday. He could face life in prison at his sentencing March 19. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Chardon High School students march to the square in Chardon, Ohio for a memorial ceremony for three classmates who died in a school shooting rampage one year ago, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2013. The march ended at the courthouse where 18-year-old shooter T.J. Lane pleaded guilty to all charges Tuesday. He could face life in prison at his sentencing March 19. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
