Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Former San Diego Chargers player Kassim Osgood, center, talks with angry Chargers fans in front of San Diego Chargers headquarters after the team announced that it will move to Los Angeles, Thursday in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo, San Diego Chargers president and CEO Dean Spanos, right, and son A.G. Spanos look on before the Chargers play the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game, in San Diego. The Chargers are moving to Los Angeles, where they will join the recently relocated Rams in giving the nation's second-largest media market two NFL teams for the first time in decades. The announcement was made Thursday. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Tom Sutton pulls his Volkswagen "Bolt Bug" out of the San Diego Chargers headquarters driveway after the team announced that it will move to Los Angeles Thursdayin San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Joseph Macrae holds up a sign in front of of the San Diego Chargers headquarters after the team announced that it will move to Los Angeles, Thursday in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
In this Oct. 25, 2015, file photo, the San Diego Chargers play the Oakland Raiders during an NFL football game at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego. The Chargers are moving to Los Angeles, where they will join the recently relocated Rams in giving the nation's second-largest media market two NFL teams for the first time in decades. The announcement was made Thursday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
In this Jan. 9, 2013 photo, San Diego Chargers President Dean Spanos looks on during a news conference in San Diego. The Chargers are moving to Los Angeles, where they will join the recently relocated Rams in giving the nation's second-largest media market two NFL teams for the first time in decades. The announcement was made Thursday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
A teen who was shot to death Wednesday afternoon at West Thornton Street and Laurel Avenue in Akron has been identified as 17-year-old Ernest Anderson Jr. of Schumacher Avenue. Anderson was a senior at East high school.