A protestor in support of Sam DuBose, trails a group of demonstrators marching in support of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing at the mouth of the Newport Southbank Bridge, Monday, July 24, 2017, in downtown Cincinnati. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters declined a third trial against Tensing in the shooting death of DuBose after two juries deadlocked on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges, claiming he does not believe the case can succeed. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A pair of demonstrators in support of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing march across the Newport Southbank Bridge trailed by supporters of Sam DuBose, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Cincinnati. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters declined a third trial against Tensing in the shooting death of DuBose after two juries deadlocked on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges, claiming he does not believe the case can succeed. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)