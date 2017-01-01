Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The laundry room before its makeover, complete with an unsightly utility sink, an outdated wallpaper border and paint colors that don't complement the beige tile floor. (Mary Beth Breckenridge/Akron Beacon Journal)
The countertop over the washer and dryer is an Ikea table top cut to size. The cabinet doors were framed with lattice molding to give them a Shaker look. (Mary Beth Breckenridge/Akron Beacon Journal)
The countertop over the washer and dryer is an Ikea table top cut to size. The cabinet doors were framed with lattice molding to give them a Shaker look. (Mary Beth Breckenridge/Akron Beacon Journal)
In this photo, an ugly hose and outlets need to be hidden. Some fake plants and a laundry basket disguise the hose and outlets.
(Mary Beth Breckenridge/Akron Beacon Journal)
Fake plants and a laundry basket disguise the hose and outlets. (Mary Beth Breckenridge/Akron Beacon Journal)
The steel fire door between the laundry room and the garage got a new look -- and a new function -- with the addition of a chalkboard. The chalkboard frame was attached with removable fasteners. A galvanized box from Jo-Ann Fabric & Craft -- actually a planter meant to hold a flower arrangement -- was attached the same way to hold chalk and an eraser. (Mary Beth Breckenridge/Akron Beacon Journal)
The chalkboard frame was attached with removable fasteners. A galvanized box from Jo-Ann Fabric & Craft -- actually a planter meant to hold a flower arrangement -- was attached to the door the same way to hold chalk and an eraser. (Mary Beth Breckenridge/Akron Beacon Journal)