Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Nearly every flat surface gets covered in empty cups and bottles during the Thursday night revelry at Thursday's Lounge. (Malcolm Abram/Akron BeaconJournal)
James "Jae Nasty" Haley acts out one of his poems as he performs at Poetry & Open Mic Night at Versified Cafe on Sept. 27, 2016, in Akron. Haley explains that Nasty in Hip Hop terms means lyrically good. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Winery at Wolf Creek in Nortona wide array of wines available by the glass ($4-$6) and bottle ($14-$21), from basic red and white favorites such as chardonnay and merlot to specialties like fruit wines, with cool names and labels such as Blind Faith and Space Cowboy. (Malcolm Abram/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Winery at Wolf Creek in Norton makes for a pleasant, satisfying stop for your pre-winter wallowing needs. (Malcolm Abram/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lisa Thomas enjoy Happy Hour at The Merchant Tavern. (Malcolm Abram/Akron Beacon Journal)
In this file photo, George's Lounge, a throwback neighborhood joint with a friendly atmosphere on Cleveland Ave. N.W. in Canton. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summa Health System has lost accreditation for its emergency medicine residency program and has been placed on immediate probation by the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education, according to an internal memo sent late Wednesday night to employees.