Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jennifer Boushy pours water to cool off her dog Rufus, Tuesday in Las Vegas. The first day of summer is forecast to bring some of the worst heat the southwestern U.S. has seen in years. (AP Photo/John Locher)
A construction worker climbs onto a roof at sunrise to avoid the heat, Tuesday in Phoenix. Arizona is seeing the most stifling temperatures, but the wrath of the heat wave is being felt across Nevada and California as well. (AP Photo/Matt York)