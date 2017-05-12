Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Chelsea's David Luiz attempts an overhead kick against West Bromwich during the English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England, Friday May 12, 2017. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Chelsea's player celebrate the goal of Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea, at the Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England, Friday, May 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas celebrates the goal of Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea, at the Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England, Friday, May 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi, centre, scores a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea, at the Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England, Friday, May 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)