Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The City of Akron is studying removing stop lights at this intersection of Cole and Bellows in Akron, Ohio. Children from McEbright Elementary School cross in this area and residents are concerned for their safety. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Crossing guard Joyce FitzGeriald (behind children), helps students cross the intersection at Grant Street and Cole Avenue in Akron. The city is studying removing stop lights at the corners of Cole and Bellows and Grant Streets. Children from McEbright Elementary School cross in this area and residents are concerned for their safety. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Joyce FitzGeriald, crossing guard at Grant Street and Cole Avenue in Akron, shows a piece of paper attached to her stop sign for recording license numbers. The city is studying removing stop lights at several intersections. Local residents are concerned for the safety of school children who walk in the areas where stop lights might be removed. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
City of Akron traffic signal engineer Andy Davis talks about removal of stop lights at several intersections in the city. Local residents are concerned for the safety of school children who walk in the areas where stop lights might be removed. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Crossing guard Joyce FitzGeriald c(q) (left), crossing guard helps students cross the intersection at Grant Street and Cole Avenue in Akron. The city is studying removing stop lights at this and several other insections. Local residents are concerned for the safety of school children who walk in the areas where stop lights might be removed. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
A child dashes across Cole Avenue at Bellows Street on Wednesday, in Akron. The city is studying removal of the stop light at this intersection. Children from McEbright Elementary School cross in this area and residents are concerned for their safety. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
John Nelson, president of the South Akron Neighborhood Council Block Club, organized a meeting about the city's removal of stop lights. The city is studying removing stop lights at several intersections and local residents are concerned for the safety of school children who walk in the areas where stop lights might be removed. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
The city of Akron is studying removing this stop light at the intersection of Cole Avenue and Grant Street. Children from McEbright Elementary School cross in this area and residents are concerned for their safety. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
The City of Akron is studying removing stop lights at this intersection of Cole and Bellows Streets in Akron.Children from McEbright Elementary School cross in this area and residents are concerned for their safety. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)