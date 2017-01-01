Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this July 2014 file photo, Akron Fire Department firefighter Sierjie Lash shows children attending Akron Safety Town at Trinity United Church of Christ a yard stick telling the children they should be 3 ft. away from a stove in the kitchen in Akron. They are inside the Akron Fire Department's Safety House. The Akron Public Schools, Akron Police and Fire Departments, the United Way and other non-profit groups are supporting the effort. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal file)
Children attending an Akron Safety Town session prepare to take to the road under the direction of volunteers at Trinity United Church of Christ Tuesday, July 29, 2014 in Akron, Ohio. The Akron Public Schools, Akron Police and Fire Departments, the United Way and other non-profit groups are supporting the effort. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)