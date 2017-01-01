Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Regis Geisler of Mentor gives his daughter, Tia Geisler, a "bear hug" on Sunday at the Akron Zoo. In honor of Father's day, dads and grandfathers received free admission to the zoo. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dan Zapp and his three-year-old son, Roland Zapp, of New Franklin look at the penguin exhibit on Sunday at the Akron Zoo. In honor of Father's day, dads and grandfathers received free admission to the zoo. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jason Dingey of Massillon holds onto his daughter Casey Alston-Dingey, 3, as she enjoys a carousal ride on Sunday at the Akron Zoo. In honor of Father's day, dads and grandfathers received free admission to the zoo. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sam Seminatore of Barberton walks across a rope bridge while his daughter, Olivia Seminatore, 8, films him on Sunday at the Akron Zoo. In honor of Father's day, dads and grandfathers received free admission to the zoo. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)