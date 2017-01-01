Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ali Elamin, 4, of Brecksville poses in front of a police car on Thursday at Summit Mall in Fairlawn. Fairlawn police hosted a pizza party where children could meet local police officers. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Gabriella Pollock, 3, of Seville gets her fingerprints made by mall security director Cortney Abel on Thursday at Summit Mall in Fairlawn. Fairlawn police hosted a pizza party where children could meet local police officers. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Derek Slider, 4, and Cole Slider, 2, of Akron sit in a police car on Thursday at Summit Mall in Fairlawn. Fairlawn police hosted a pizza party where children could meet local police officers. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Gabriella Pollock, 3, of Seville gets her fingerprints made by mall security officer Courtney Abel on Thursday at Summit Mall in Fairlawn. Fairlawn police hosted a pizza party where children could meet local police officers. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Children enjoy a pizza lunch on Thursday at Summit Mall in Fairlawn. Fairlawn police hosted a pizza party where children could meet local police officers. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Danielle Tillson, 8, of Sterling gets fitted into a police hat on Thursday at Summit Mall in Fairlawn. Fairlawn police hosted a pizza party where children could meet local police officers. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Alex Tilson, 6, of Wadsworth sits in the driver seat of a police car on Thursday at Summit Mall in Fairlawn. Fairlawn police hosted a pizza party where children could meet local police officers. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)