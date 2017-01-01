Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Home-schooled student, Kimmie Blake, 10 of Medina, pets a Chinchilla named Cliff, while attended a class on endangered species at the Akron Zoo. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Zoo educational specialist Deb Brady (left), holds a Puerto Rican Boa constrictor named Lugillo, as home-schooled students Evan William (left), 6 and Donald Padgett, 7, both of Green, pet the snake during a class on endangered species. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Home-schooled students play a game called picky eaters, where they hold a card representing a species of bird and they have to find a food duringa a class on endangered species presented at the Akron Zoo. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Keenan Sweeney, 12, of Akron, reads a handout given to home-schooled students attending a class on endangered species at the Akron Zoo. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Carrie Bassett, Akron Zoo education specialist, teaches a class to home-schooled students about endangered species. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)