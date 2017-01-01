Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Megan and Mark Postak, of Wadsworth, have an ultra sound performed by technician Jennifer Burnnett (foreground) at Akron Children's Hospital. Postak's pregnancy may require medical attention at the time of delivery and they are preparing for that possibility. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Megan and Mark Postak, of Wadsworth, have an ultra sound performed by technician Jennifer Burnnett (foreground) at Akron Children's Hospital. Postak's pregnancy may require medical attention at the time of delivery and they are preparing for that possibility. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kelly Powell (third from left) and Julie Wright (right), RNs, takes Megan (left) and Mark Postak, of Wadsorth, on a tour of the neonatal intensive care unit at Akron Children's Hospital. Postak's pregnancy may require medical attention at the time of delivery and they are preparing for that possibility. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dr. Melissa Manouso MD, high risk obstetrician, meets with Megan and Mark Postak, of Wadsworth, after an ultra sound at Akron Children's Hospital. Postak's pregnancy may require medical attention at the time of delivery and they are preparing for that possibility. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Julie Wright RN (left), takes Megan and Mark Postak, of Wadsorth, on a tour of the hospital and neonatal intensive care unit at Akron Children's Hospital. Postak's pregnancy may require medical attention at the time of delivery and they are preparing for that possibility. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ultra sound technician Jennifer Burnett (left), and Dr. Haynes Robinson MD, clinical geneticist, watches the ultran sound being taken of Megan Postak (lower center), of Wadsworth, at Akron Children's Hospital. Megan's pregnancy may require medical attention at the time of her delivery and she and her husband Mark are preparing for that possibility. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Megan and Mark Postak, of Wadsorth, take a tour of the neonatal intensive care unit at Akron Children's Hospital. Postak's pregnancy may require medical attention at the time of delivery and they are preparing for that possibility. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)