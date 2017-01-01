Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron Children's Hospital pediatric surgeon Dr. Todd Ponksy started the company GlobalCast MD, to reach and educate doctors around the world. He introduces guests during the live global cast via a website originating in an audiovisual studio at the hospital on Thursday. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
(From left) Dr. John Crow, Dr. Martin Eichelberger, Dr. Wayne Meredith and Dr. Todd Ponksy, interacting during the pediatric trauma symposium global cast via a website originating at Akron Children's Hospital on Thursday. Dr. Ponksy started the company GlobalCast MD, to reach and educate doctors around the world. Dr. John Crow is also a pediatric surgeon at Children's Hospital. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stefan Agamanolis, adjusts microphones in the control room, during the global cast via a website originating in an audiovisual studio in Akron Children's Hospital on Thursday. Children's pediatric surgeon Dr. Todd Ponksy started the company GlobalCast MD, to reach and educate doctors around the world. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
(From left above) Dr. John Crow, Dr. Martin Eichelberger, Dr. Wayne Meredith and Dr. Todd Ponksy, interacting during the pediatric trauma symposium global cast via a website originating at Akron Children's Hospital on Thursday. Dr. Ponksy started the company GlobalCast MD, to reach and educate doctors around the world. Dr. John Crow is also a pediatric surgeon at Children's Hospital. Matthew Brady (bottom left) operates video equipment. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)