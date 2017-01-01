Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A man looks up near smoke spewing from a chimney near the Jiujiang steel and rolling mills in Qianan in northern China's Hebei province. Faced with choking smog in the Chinese capital, Chinese media and policy circles often point to a list of culprits: the central government's inability to shut down polluting steel mills, the middle class's insatiable demand for cars, poorer segments of society's insistence on burning coal. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A man walks away after vendor refused to sell him industrial coal for home use near Qiananin northern China's Hebei province. Across vast swathes of northern China, particularly in the poor countryside, residents still go to great lengths to acquire and burn coal for warmth despite government efforts to ban the practice and introduce cleaner - but costlier - types of coal or electrical heating. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Yao Junhua, a 61-year old farmer, burns coal for heating at a home near Qianan in northern China's Hebei province. Across vast swathes of northern China, particularly in the poor countryside, residents still go to great lengths to acquire and burn coal for warmth despite government efforts to ban the practice and introduce cleaner - but costlier - types of coal or electrical heating. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A villager waits for trucks overfilled with coal to pass before racing to pick up pieces that fly off as the trucks pass an uneven road junction near the Shougang steel factory in Qianan in northern China's Hebei province. Across vast swathes of northern China, particularly in the poor countryside, residents still go to great lengths to acquire and burn coal for warmth despite government efforts to ban the practice and introduce cleaner, but costlier, types of coal or electrical heating. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)