Karen Miller, 4, and her sister Jayma Miller, 2, and grandma Marilee Bailey applaud for the group Pitch Blend as they arrived a Singing Valentine at Albrecht Inc. office on Tuesday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Members of the group Pitch Blend deliver a singing Valentine to Akron Christian Reform Church's women's Bible study group on Tuesday in Akron. Singing from left are Charlie Wilson, Jim Heaton, Luke Frohnapfel, and Bob Gest. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Members of Pitch Blend deliver a singing Valentine to PNC Bank teller Sammy Lynch on Tuesday in Akron. From let are Bob Gest, Luke Frohnapfel, Jim Heaton, and Charlie Wilson. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Christian Reform Church's women's Bible study group members Eilly Uy and Grace Zupancic look on as members of the group Pitch Blend deliver a singing Valentine on Tuesday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jacob Schmucker, a employee at Donamarc Water Systems Company, listens to a singing valentine from Malone University on Tuesday in Green. From left are Morgan Kyser, Paolo Parodi, Austin Thomas, Deanna Maggio, and Ryan Logan in front. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)