Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
One of hundreds of parishioners who kissed the cross during the veneration of the cross in the Good Friday service at Holy Family Catholic Church on Friday, in Stow. Servers Michael Rinaldi (left) and his brother Andrew, hold the cross. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
One of hundreds of parishioners who kissed the cross during the veneration of the cross in the Good Friday service at Holy Family Catholic Church on Friday, in Stow. Servers Michael Rinaldi (left) and his brother Andrew, hold the cross. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Parishioners line up to kiss the cross, during the veneration of the cross in the Good Friday service at Holy Family Catholic Church on Friday, in Stow. Servers Michael Rinaldi (left) and his brother Andrew hold the cross. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Father Paul J. Rosing, pastor of Holy Family Catholic Church in Stow, was the first to kiss the cross, during the veneration of the cross as part of the Good Friday service at the church on Friday. Servers Michael Rinaldi (left), and his brother Andrew, hold the cross. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Parishioners line up to kiss the cross, during the veneration of the cross in the Good Friday service at Holy Family Catholic Church on Friday, in Stow. Servers Michael Rinaldi (left) and his brother Andrew hold the cross. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)