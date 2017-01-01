Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Debris sits on a side street near Washington Street in Alexandria, La. after an apparent tornado tore through the area Tuesday. (AP Photo/The Daily Town Talk, Melinda Martinez)
A house in Tioga, La., is severely damaged after an apparent tornado tore through the area Tuesday (AP Photo/The Daily Town Talk, Melinda Martinez)
Debris sits on the frontage road near I-49 in downtown Alexandria, La., after an apparent tornado tore through the area Tuesday. (AP Photo/The Daily Town Talk, Melinda Martinez)
Geraldine Pedersen and her dog Marlow were in her car traveling down U.S. 71 in the Tioga, Louisiana area when a tree fell down in front of the car and a wind knocked her car into a yard, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2012. A tornado through the Central Louisiana area. (AP Photo/The Town Talk, Melinda Martinez)
Members of the Alpine Volunteer Fire Department and the VA Fire Department clear debris from U.S. 71 in the Tioga, La. area, after an apparent tornado tore through the area Tuesday. (AP Photo/The Daily Town Talk, Melinda Martinez)