Dr. Tom Malone, Summa Health Systems chief medical officer (left) and Thomas J. Strauss, Summa's president and chief executive, stand outside of Founders Hall at Wadsworth-Rittman Hospital in Wadsworh on May, 6, 2014. Malone replaced Strauss as president in 2015. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summa closed the Wadsworth-Rittman Hospital in 2014. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Artist conceptual rendering of Summa Health's $350 million in facility improvements to help the system deliver on its population health strategy. The $270 million Phase I of the facility plan, which will take place over the next five years, includes a new inpatient facility and medical office building on the Summa Akron City campus and increased outpatient services, modernized operating rooms and improved parking at Summa Barberton Hospital.
Dr. Tom Malone, President and CEO of Summa Health System in his office on March 23, 2015 Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)