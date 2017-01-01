Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Robert LeLaurin, 19, of California, relaxes at the non-profit Root Caf'e in the Northampton United Methodist Church on Tuesday, March 19, 2013 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He is on spring break from Moody Bible College in Chicago. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dominique Burrell (left),19, of Akron and Ben Pykare,18 of Cleveland, converse at the Root Cafe' in Cuyahoga Falls. The cafe, non-profit coffee shop is located at the Northampton United Methodist Church. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Root Cafe's motto, a place for everyone, is a non-profit coffee shop loczted inside the Northampton United Methodist Church in Cuyahoga Falls. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
The interior of the Root Cafe, the non-profit coffe shop in the Northampton United Methodist Church. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Eve Snyder (left), Cheryl Parker and Jeanne Linger, friends from the Stow Alliance Church, meet each Tuesday at the Root Cafe', the non-profit coffee shop located at the Northampton United Methodist Church. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kim Howdyshell fills a coffee cup at the non-profit Root Cafe' in the Northampton United Methodist Church. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Karolyn Dunlop is the manager at the non-profit Root Cafe' located at the Northampton United Methodist Church. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Robert LeLaurin, 19, of California, relaxes at the Root Cafe' in the Northampton United Methodist Church. LeLaurin is on spring break from Moody Bible College in Chicago. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)