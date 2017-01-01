Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Dana Singer secures the message on the sign outside of Faith Lutheran Church Thursday March 7, 2013 in Fairlawn, Ohio. Singer has taken up the job of coming up with the messages as a service to her church. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dana Singer secures the message on the sign outside of Faith Lutheran Church Thursday in Fairlawn. Singer has taken up the job of coming up with the messages as a service to her church. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
These are some of the messages Dana Singer has put on the sign outside of Faith Lutheran Church and documented in this notebook. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The February message at Faith Lutheran Church, Lent is Coming, Get Your Ash in Church, was the brainchild of Dana Singer. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
"Do You Have a Game Plan When Your Lights Go Out?" was the message Dana Singer put on the sign outside of Faith Lutheran Church Thursday in Fairlawn. She put this message up after the lights went out in this year's Super Bowl. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)