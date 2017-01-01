Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
City of Green service department workers with the storm water unit Fred Berlin (left), Dave Perrine (back) and Jeff France clean leaves from plugging a storm sewer grate in the Meadow Wood allotment on Monday in Green. With rains and winds coming from hurricane Sandy, they are checking multiple sites around the city. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
City of Green service department workers (from left) Fred Berlin, Dave Perrine and Jeff France with the storm water unit, using a converted fire department vehicle, keep leaves from plugging a storm sewer grate in the Meadow Wood allotment on Monday, in Green. With rains and winds coming from hurricane Sandy, they are checking multiple sites around the city. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)