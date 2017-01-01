Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Caroline Pali, 12, (center) of Akron skates with her grandparents, Tom and Judy Dennison, of Akron on the opening day of the ice rink and toboggan chutes Saturday at Lock 3 in Akron. Skate rental is $3.00 or bring your own and the toboggan is $3.00 for 33 minutes. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Janel Yeager, 17, of Latonia holds onto her boyfriend, David Knapp, 18, of Norton, for balance during the opening day of the ice rink and toboggan chutes Saturday at Lock 3 in Akron. Skate rental is $3.00 or bring your own and the toboggan is $3.00 for 33 minutes. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jake Allred (left), 14, of Uniontown beats out his brother, Sam, 10, as they race down the toboggan chute Saturday at Lock 3 in Akron. Skate rental is $3.00 or bring your own and the toboggan is $3.00 for 33 minutes. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)