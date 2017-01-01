Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ellet's Jacob Kline (1) admires the City Series baseball championship trophy as the individual championship medals are given out after Ellet's 4-1 victory over Firestone Tuesday at Canal Park in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Max Erisey (left) makes the tag on Ellet's Cameron Brake at second from the pickoff throw from Firestone's catcher Matt Dies in the fourth inning of the City Series championship game Tuesday at Canal Park in Akron.
Firestone's pitcher Dustin James makes an off balance throw to first to try to get out Ellet's Matthew Edwards in the third inning of the City Series championship game Tuesday at Canal Park in Akron. Ellet's Edwards was safe on the play. Ellet won the game 4 -1 to claim the championship. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's players start to celebrate their 4-1 victory over Firestone Tuesday in the City Series championship game Tuesday at Canal Park in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Griffin Malick delivers a pitch against Firestone in the fourth inning of the City Series championship game Tuesday at Canal Park in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Jacob Kline bobbles the ball as Firestone's Justin Lewis safely steals second in the sixth inning of the City Series championship game Tuesday at Canal Park in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Ryan Jarvis shows bunt against Firestone in the third inning of the City Series championship game Tuesday at Canal Park in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)