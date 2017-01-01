Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
(From left) Akron North's Dominic Jones, Firestone's Darshun Williams and Buchtel's Kirkland Robins compete in the 200-meter dash during the City Series track meet Saturday at Ellet High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Dyamond Myers (left) races against Firestone's Ciara Gisstand in the final 100 meters of the 200-meter dash during the City Series track meet Saturday at Ellet High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
(From left) Firestone's Ciara Gisstand, Buchtel's Dyamond Myers and Kamara West sprint down the track in the 100-meter dash event during the City Series track meet Saturday at Ellet High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Shayanna Bratcher (right) hands the baton off to teammate Rayannah Torrence as they compete in the 4x200 meter relay race during the City Series track meet Saturday at Ellet High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Joseph Gaiter (top) gets tangled up with Kevon Louis of Firestone as they collide into a hurdle during the City Series track meet Saturday at Ellet High School in Akron. Neither athlete finished the race. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Collen Thompson of Akron North bows his head for a moment of prayer during warm ups prior to the 4x800 meter relay race during the City Series track meet Saturday at Ellet High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Garfield's David Gillcreast competes in the shot put event during the City Series track meet Saturday at Ellet High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Dawayne Grant sprints to the finish of the 400-meter dash during the City Series track meet Saturday at Ellet High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Sophie Niekamp (right) leads teammate Katherine Scantling as they compete in the 1,600-meter run during the City Series track meet Saturday at Ellet High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Sam Michael (7) and Michael Scantling race beside each other in the 1,600-meter run during the City Series track meet Saturday at Ellet High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Justin Moore (left) takes the handoff from Kay-el Floyd in the final 100 meters of the 4x100 meter relay race during the City Series track meet Saturday at Ellet High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Chika Nkwocha clears the final hurdle of the 300-meter hurdle event during the City Series track meet Saturday at Ellet High School in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)