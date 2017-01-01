Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Brittany Hane,14, signs a card along South Main Street and Leicester Drive at a make-shift memorial on Tuesday, in Coventry Township, where two Coventry Middle School students were struck and killed by a motorist Sunday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stephen Thrall, 14, places a card along South Main Street and Leicester Drive next to a make-shift memorial on Tuesday in Coventry Township, where two Coventry Middle School students were struck and killed by a motorist Sunday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Balloons, flowers, stuffed animals and other mommentos along South Main Street and Leicester Drive at a make-shift memorial on Tuesday in Coventry Township, where two Coventry Middle School students were struck and killed by a motorist Sunday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Detail photo of mommentos left behind along South Main Street and Leicester Drive at a make-shift memorial on Tuesday in Coventry Township where two Coventry Middle School students were struck and killed by a motorist Sunday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
The message board at Coventry Middle School on Tuesday in Coventry Township. Two students were struck and killed by a motorist Sunday on South Main Street. A third is hospitalized in critical condition. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)