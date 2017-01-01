Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Laundry Project logo is painted at the end of the new mural on Saturday in Akron. The mural says "CLEAN" in style of the Ohio flag. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jason Sowell of Tampa, Josh Pearson of Tampa and Corey Easterday of North Canton pose for a portrait with the new Downtown Laundromat mural on Saturday in Akron. The mural says "CLEAN" in style of the Ohio flag. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
(left to right) Josh Pearson of Tampa, Jason Sowell of Tampa and Corey Easterday of North Canton pose for a portrait with the new Downtown Laundromat mural on Saturday in Akron. The mural says "CLEAN" in style of the Ohio flag. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)