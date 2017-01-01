Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
City of Akron examine the damage to the water main at the intersection of North Valley and West Main Streets in Akron, OH, Friday, April 12, 2013. The 36-inch water main broke leaving a raging river that swept through the neighborhood Thursday, leaving behind inches of thick mud and flooded homes.(Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Workers on the scene making repairs to a water main break that flooded the area near North Street on Friday, in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Construction workers on the scene making repairs to a water main break that flooded the area near North Street on Friday, in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Work crews on North Valley Street cleanup Friday after a water main break that flooded the area near North Street on Thursday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Vernon Scott (right) ties the shoe of his son Anthony Scott, 5, at the Red Cross on West Market Street on Friday, in Akron. Scott and his family stayed at the Red Cross after being rescued from the flooding in front of their North Valley Street home Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)