Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
T.K. Griffith leads a discussion of Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger in his tenth grade English class at Hoban High School. Griffith is the 2013 Clem Caraboolad Award winner. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
T.K. Griffith leads a discussion of Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger in his tenth grade English class at Hoban High School. Griffith is the 2013 Clem Caraboolad Award winner. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
In this 2009 file photo, Hoban head coach T.K. Griffith directs his team during the second half of against Alliance in the Division II sectional tournament game at the Canton Fieldhouse. Griffith, who has since recorded his 300th win, is the 2013 Clem Caraboolad Award winner. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
In this 2006 file photo, Hoban head coach T.K. Griffith and his team watch time run out as they lose to Buchtel in the OHSAA Division II District Tournament at Barberton High School. Griffith, who has since recorded his 300th win, is the 2013 Clem Caraboolad Award winner. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
T.K. Griffith leads a discussion of Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger in his tenth grade English class at Hoban High School. Griffith is the 2013 Clem Caraboolad Award winner. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)