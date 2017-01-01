Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Clem Caraboolad Award winner Chuck Shuman, coach of the Ellet softball team, smiles as he speaks with officials prior to the start of a softball game at Davenport Park on April 25 in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Ellet softball coach Chuck Shuman with his granddaughters Amanda Wolf (top left), Samantha Wolf (bottom left) and Sydnie Wolf prior to the start of a softball game against Buchtel at Davenport Park in Akron on April 25. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Ellet softball coach Chuck Shuman (right) has a meeting in the outfield with his players prior to the start of a softball game against Buchtel at Davenport Park in Akron on April 25. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
