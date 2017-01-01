Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles in for 4-yard touchdown run during the second half against North Carolina State at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., on Oct. 15, 2016. Clemson won, 24-17, in overtime. (Ethan Hyman/Raleigh News & Observer/TNS)
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) screams in celebration after he scored a touchdown against Virginia Tech in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 3, 2016. Clemson won, 42-35. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)