Cleveland Indians' Mark Reynolds (left) is congratulated by Lonnie Chisenhall after Reynolds hit a two-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Roy Halladay during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday in Cleveland. Jason Giambi also scored. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach McAllister delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana looks up as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Roy Halladay during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday in Cleveland. Jason Kipnis also scored. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Ryan Raburn runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Chad Durbin in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday in Cleveland. Jason Giambi scored. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis fields a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' Ben Revere during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday in Cleveland. Revere was out in a double play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, right, smiles as he waits for Drew Stubbs (11) after Stubbs hit a solo home run off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Raul Valdes in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Matt Albers, right, is congratulated by catcher Yan Gomes after the Indians defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 14-2 in a baseball game, Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Raul Valdes (left) looks down as he waits for Cleveland Indians' Drew Stubbs (right) to run the bases after Stubbs hit a solo home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Jason Giambi runs to first base after hitting a single in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday in Cleveland. The Indians won 14-2. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Matt Albers reacts as he watches the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday in Cleveland. The Indians won 14-2.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)