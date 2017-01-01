Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley cannot catch a two-RBI double hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Martin Prado during the third inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game, Thursday, March 21, 2013, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley bats against the Cincinnati Reds in an exhibition spring training baseball game Sunday, March 17, 2013, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley looks on from the dugout during an exhibition spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Thursday, March 7, 2013, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley bats against the Cincinnati Reds in an exhibition spring training baseball game Saturday, March 30, 2013, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)