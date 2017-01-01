Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILe - In this Oct. 25, 2016, file photo, fireworks are seen over Progressive Field before Game 1 of the Major League Baseball World Series between the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago Cubs, in Cleveland. A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Indians will host the 2019 All-Star Game at Progressive Field. The team will hold a news conference on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, to formally announce the event last held in Cleveland in 1997, the person told The Associated Press on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not been made. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred gestures during a press conference where he announced that the Cleveland Indians would host the 90th All-Star Game in 2019 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (Chuck Crow//The Plain Dealer via AP)
Cleveland Indians Chairman and CEO Paul Dolan gestures during a press conference after Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the Indians would host the 90th All-Star Game in 2019 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (Chuck Crow//The Plain Dealer via AP)
Cleveland Indians first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr., left, and manager Terry Francona, applaud during a press conference where Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the Indians would host the 90th All-Star Game in 2019 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (Chuck Crow//The Plain Dealer via AP)
Cleveland Indians Chairman and CEO Paul Dolan, left, talks with Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred after a press conference where Manfred announced that the Indians would host the 90th All-Star Game in 2019 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (Chuck Crow//The Plain Dealer via AP)
