Andre Yeager, defendant representing himself, makes his opening statement in his trial, as prosecutor Ty Graham (seated) and visiting Judge Richard Reinbold listen in Summit County Common Pleas Court on Thursday in Akron. Yeager is charged with several break-ins of local businesses. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron police officer Jude Carroll on the witness stand looks over a report as Andre Yeager, defendant representing himself, asked Carroll a question during cross examination in Yeager's trial in front of visiting Judge Richard Reinbold in Summit County Common Pleas Court on Thursday in Akron. Yeager is charged with several break-ins of local businesses. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Andre Yeager, defendant representing himself, confers with Jeb Perry, his attorney on standby as they conduct jury selection in Yeager's trial in front of visiting Judge Richard Reinbold in Summit County Common Pleas Court on Thursday in Akron. Yeager is charged with several break-ins of local businesses. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Police officer Jude Carroll (left) on the witness stand, listens to Andre Yeager, defendant representing himself, during cross examination in Yeager's trial in front of visiting Judge Richard Reinbold in Summit County Common Pleas Court on Thursday in Akron. Yeager is charged with several break-ins of local businesses. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Police officer Jude Carroll points out Andre Yeager, defendant representing himself, as the suspect he chased in Yeager's trial in front of visiting Judge Richard Reinbold in Summit County Common Pleas Court on Thursday in Akron. Yeager is charged with several break-ins of local businesses. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
(From left) Summit County rosecutor Ty Graham, visiting Judge Richard Reinbold, Jeb Perry, attorney on standby and Andre Yeager, defendant representing himself, take part in a sidebar discussion in Yeager's trial in Summit County Common Pleas Court on Thursday in Akron. Yeager is charged with several break-ins of local businesses. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)