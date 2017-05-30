Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Dec. 1, 2014 photo, Tomiko Shine (left) holds a sign with a photo of Tamir Rice, a boy fatally shot by a Cleveland police officer, while protesting a grand jury's decision in Ferguson, Mo., not to indict police officer Darren Wilson in the shooting death of Michael Brown, during a demonstration in Washington. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams announced Tuesday, May 30, 2017, that Timothy Loehmann, the police officer who shot and killed the 12-year-old boy, has been fired for inaccuracies on his job application, while the officer who drove the patrol car the day of the Nov. 22, 2014, shooting, Frank Garmback, has been suspended for 10 days for violating a tactical rule for his driving that day. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
In this Dec. 29, 2015, file photo, "R.I.P. Tamir Rice" is written on a wooden post near a makeshift memorial at the gazebo where the boy was fatally shot, outside the Cudell Recreation Center in Cleveland. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams announced Tuesday, May 30, 2017, that Timothy Loehmann, the police officer who shot and killed the 12-year-old boy, has been fired for inaccuracies on his job application, while the officer who drove the patrol car the day of the Nov. 22, 2014, shooting, Frank Garmback, has been suspended for 10 days for violating a tactical rule for his driving that day. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams speaks to a reporter after a press conference in Cleveland, Tuesday. The police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice was fired Tuesday for inaccuracies on his job application, while the officer who drove the patrol car the day of the shooting was suspended for violating a tactical rule, Chief Williams announced Tuesday. (AP photo/Dake Kang)